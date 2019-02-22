Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Virginia Norsworthy. View Sign

Norsworthy

JEAN VIRGINIA NORSWORTHY February 16, 2019

Jean Virginia Norsworthy, 93, passed away at her Colorado Springs residence on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

She was born in Durand, Illinois and was the daughter of August and Mabel Taubert. She was married to Paul J. Norsworthy, also of Durand, on October 1, 1955, in Rockford, Illinois.

Jean grew up in a variety of small towns in northern Illinois. She lost her father at an early age and sought out our Father in heaven to help her cope with the loss. Along with her brother, Lyall, whom she adored, she began attending the Leaf River Methodist Church at age 4, and later became a life-long member of the Methodist Church. She grew up during the great depression in a household led by her mother. She graduated from Rockford West High School, although the majority of her schooling was done in Leaf River, Illinois. She greatly desired to attend college, but there was no money for that.

Jean was known as an avid conversationalist, and was quick to laugh and smile and make friends. She loved her home and family and these were always her priorities in life. She frequently remarked that her greatest joys in life were children and dogs, especially German Shepherds. She volunteered at the Ivywild School in Colorado Springs and the Kishwaukee Elementary School in Rockford, both selected due to the underprivileged nature of their students. Her happy and earnest nature was adored by all who met her.

She is survived by three children, Mary Ann (Don) Arenz of Neenah WI, Stephanie (William) Nordlin of Poplar Grove, IL, and John (Katherine) Norsworthy of Colorado Springs, CO, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and her 3 siblings.

A memorial service will be held at the Rockton United Methodist Church in Rockton, IL, and interment will be held at Willwood Cemetery in Rockford, IL sometime this spring.





102 W Chapel St

Rockton, IL 61072

