Rusk

JEANE RUSK

January 23, 1925 June 12, 2019

Jeane Rusk, age 94, died of natural causes on June 12, 2019, in Colorado Springs.

Jeane is survived by her 5 sons: Steven (Janet) of Colorado Springs; Gary (Deborah), of Colorado Springs; Philip (Kristen) of Unionville, Virginia; Mark of Colorado Springs; JP of Charlotte, North Carolina; her six grandchildren; and her numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Robert J. Rusk; her granddaughter Jennifer A. Rusk; and both of her parents, Clifford Woodard and Pansy Maiden, of Indiana, as well as both of her brothers, Devon and Edgar, both of Indiana.

Jeane was born on January 23, 1925 in Boone County, Indiana. She graduated from high school in 1942 in Darlington, Indiana, went on to business school, and eventually enlisted in the U.S. Navy Waves during World War II serving as an aviation instructor stationed at the Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas. Jeane married Robert "Bob" Rusk February 8, 1947 in Indiana living on a farm in Tippecanoe County. In 1955, she moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado with her husband and 3 oldest sons, where she went on to serve in and retire from the Federal Civil Service working at both Fort Carson and the Air Force Academy.

Jeane was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She married the life-long love of her life Bob and remained a widow after his death in 1992.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, and vocal and instrumental music. Her family and friends will always remember her as a determined, high spirited woman who was a survivor of The Great Depression, triumphant over the countless trials of life. May she rest in eternal peace in the loving arms of her lord and savior Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.





