Ellingson
JEANETTE DARLENE ELLINGSON
January 21, 1990 August 8, 2019
Jeanette Darlene Ellingson was tragically taken from us on August 8, 2019 when she was murdered in her Fountain home.
Jeanette was born January 21, 1990 in Dallas, TX. She later lived in North Dakota in her earlier years before moving with her family to Widefield, CO in 2000 and continued to reside in Colorado Springs and Fountain until her death.
Jeanette graduated from Mesa Ridge with honors in 2008. Her love of competition and challenge drove her to excel athletically in basketball, volleyball, softball, and track. That same passion for challenge led her to become an amazing percussionist and her energy and enthusiasm brought life to not only her performances but to everyone who knew her.
Jeanette had various jobs as she went to college until she discovered her calling as a CNA and taking care of others. A trait she fostered working alongside her father at the same medical facility. She loved being a mom and staying home with her children was the most important job she had.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Aniya; her son, Adrian; her parents, Quentin and Stephanie Ellingson; her brother, John Isaac Ellingson; her sister, Rebeque Ellingson. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held 2 pm on Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80910.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to TESSA of Colorado Springs.
Published in The Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019