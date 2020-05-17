AnteolaJEANETTE KAY (DELOACH) ANTEOLAJanuary 29, 1969 May 8, 2020Jeanette Kay DeLoach Anteola of Widefield Colorado was born on January 29th 1969 to Dave Cox and Marilyn DeYong at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs Colorado and she passed away on May 8th 2020 at 7:15 PM surrounded by her family at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs Colorado.Jeanette is preceded in death by Thomas Autry DeLoach, son Buddy DeLoach, daughter Stephanie DeLoach, grandson Sean Spencer and her grandparents.Jeanette is survived by her husband Andrew Luis Anteola of Widefield Colorado and her children, Teresa Porter of Hughes Springs Texas, Danielle Meyers of Pueblo Colorado, Ashley McNabb of Keene Texas, John Foos of Pueblo Colorado, Amber Foos of Pueblo Colorado, Thomas DeLoach of Goldbar Washington, James DeLoach of Sterling Colorado, Lillian DeLoach of Denver Colorado, Sarah DeLoach, Darren DeLoach, Andrew Anteola Jr, and Nathaniel Anteola of Widefield Colorado. Her Grandchildren Thomas DeLoach, Matthew Abernathy, Katy Bell, Briana Meyers, Joshua McNabb, Johnny Foos, Bristol Foos, Xenon Foos, Maddie Serles and Bryson Serles and great grandchildren Gavin Bell, Gunner Bell, Gracie Bell and Addison Spencer. As well as her parents Dave and Gabby Cox and Marilyn and Rod Stabley. She is also survived by her brothers Joel Cox, James Cox, Justin Cox, Michael Kirschner and Donald Stabley as well as her sisters Leah Williams and Thera Martinez. She is also survived by seventeen nieces and nephews many in-laws, extended family, adopted family members and friends.Jeanette was always willing to lend a hand to help others she saw in need, she was a lover of animals and nature. She is so very loved and will be missed by many.Services will be held at a later date at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary.