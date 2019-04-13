Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette M. Prather. View Sign

Prather

JEANETTE M. PRATHER

April 10, 2019

Jeanette Prather, 81, of Peyton, CO escaped her earthly bounds peacefully and entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Jeanette was born to Dave and Ella Weimer on April 3, 1938 in Rupert, Idaho. Jeanette was married Robert (Bob) Prather in Greeley, February of 1962. Together they raised two children.

Jeanette is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Bob Prather, son; Skip Prather, daughter; Joni (Chuck) Wallace, brother; Robert (Sara) Weimer, granddaughter; Kaylee (Robby) Owen, grandson; HN Tyler Wallace and great grandsons; Brantley and Ryker Owen.

Jeanette's funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Village Seven Presbyterian Church located at 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs starting at 1:00 pm. A public visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm prior to funeral services.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in honor of Jeanette to Brookdale Hospice 7222 Commerce Center Dr. Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 or Village Seven Presbyterian Church Building Fund (Stacking Stones) 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs, CO 80917.

The family would like to thank Brookdale Hospice for their care, support and love to Jeanette during her illness.







4050 Nonchalant Cir S

Colorado Springs, CO 80917

