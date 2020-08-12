Hall

JEANNE (EBELING) HALL

January 8th, 1939 - August 2nd, 2020

On Sunday, August 2nd, Jeanne Ebeling Hall, surrounded by her family, passed quietly into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. Jeanne was born January 8th, 1939 in Colorado Springs, CO. She married Ronald Lee Hall on December 29th, 1957. Jeanne is survived by her husband, 3 children, Ronda Hall Schimpf (Joe), Randal Hall (Betsy), Robin Hall Whitten (Tim), granddaughter, Katie Schimpf Lambert (Daryl) and great-granddaughter Adison Lambert as well as her sister, Joanne (Ebeling) Webb. Jeanne was a Colorado Springs native and attended Steele Elementary, North Junior High and Colorado Springs High School. She retired from Widefield School District #3 in 1999 after working at both S.A. Wilson and North Elementary. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or by donating blood.







