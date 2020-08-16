1/1
Jeanne Kohnen
1928 - 2020
Kohnen
JEANNE KOHNEN
October 4, 1928 July 12, 2020
Jeanne Kohnen passed away July 12, 2020 peacefully in her home at the age of 91.
She was born Jeanne Bertha Van Beeck in Antwerp, Belgium to her parents Jozef and Bertha Van Beeck. She met her husband during World War 2 who was a soldier in the U.S. Army.
They married and eventually settled in Pueblo, Colorado and raised 4 children. Jeanne attended the University of Southern Colorado and completed her degree in nursing. She worked for many years in Labor and Delivery and Newborn Nursery. After divorcing she moved to Colorado Springs where she met and married Harold Kohnen. They had a passion for travel and visited many countries around the world. Jeanne was a talented artisan and was proficient in watercolor, china painting and stained glass. Many family and friends are blessed to own her creations. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Harold and sadly her eldest daughter, Latisha passed away two weeks after her. She is survived by her son Allen Bunch (Debbie), daughter Marsha Merry (Don), son Kyle Bunch (Oksana) along with 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She dearly loved her family and friends and her cat Zoey.
She will be greatly missed
Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
