Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Marie (Butzen) Rodriguez. View Sign

Rodriguez

JEANNE MARIE (BUTZEN) RODRIGUEZ

October 4, 1930 March 7, 2019

Jeanne Marie (Butzen) Rodriguez, 88, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on March 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Jeanne was born on October 4, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to the late G.P. "Paul" Butzen and Jeanne Moens Butzen. She was the oldest of two daughters. She moved to New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 4 and graduated from Holy Name High School in 1948. She attended college at Saint Louis University where she met her husband of 62 years, Leopoldo Rodriguez who was attending the St. Louis University Dental School.

She graduated with a degree in Medical Technology in 1952, and worked in the lab at the University where she conducted leading edge radioactive isotope research. She loved her work in the lab and had fond memories of those days. She married Leopoldo in 1956 after he graduated from Dental School.

Family was very important to Jeanne. She and Leo had six children, Patricia McDowell, Paul Rodriguez, DDS, Rene' Rodriguez, PhD, Jeanine Mayberry MSW, Marianne Hufford, MPT and Gregory Rodriguez; twelve grandchildren Matthew McDowell, Anthony Rodriguez, Amy McDowell, MD, Margaret Rodriguez, Erik Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Jennifer Rodriguez, Colin Mayberry, Esq, Garrett Mayberry, Alek Rodriguez, Ganin Rodriguez, and Talia Rodriguez; and four great-grandchildren Autumn, Finley, Lila, and Brielle. She is survived by her husband, sister Marie Koch, and all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Being surrounded by her family, especially at holidays, brought her great joy.

She was a woman of great faith and attended mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She instilled her deep love of the Lord into her children and grandchildren. She volunteered at the Divine Redeemer school library where her children attended grade school. She served as president of the women's auxiliary of the Colorado Springs Dental Society.

Throughout her life she loved musicals, New Orleans, animals, good food, singing, and travel. She enjoyed opera and ballet, attending the Nutcracker yearly while in good health. She loved to dance, and she and Leo were past members of the Broadmoor Waltz Club. She instilled a love of music in all her children and at family gatherings would often be found sitting and singing as they played piano.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm with the rosary at 7pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A reception to celebrate her life will be held at the Grand Ballroom at the Wyndham Grand Hotel at 8 S. Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 immediately following the Mass. Entombment will be private at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum. Memorials in Jeanne's name may be made to the or St. Mary's High School Scholarship Fund.







RodriguezJEANNE MARIE (BUTZEN) RODRIGUEZOctober 4, 1930 March 7, 2019Jeanne Marie (Butzen) Rodriguez, 88, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on March 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Jeanne was born on October 4, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to the late G.P. "Paul" Butzen and Jeanne Moens Butzen. She was the oldest of two daughters. She moved to New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 4 and graduated from Holy Name High School in 1948. She attended college at Saint Louis University where she met her husband of 62 years, Leopoldo Rodriguez who was attending the St. Louis University Dental School.She graduated with a degree in Medical Technology in 1952, and worked in the lab at the University where she conducted leading edge radioactive isotope research. She loved her work in the lab and had fond memories of those days. She married Leopoldo in 1956 after he graduated from Dental School.Family was very important to Jeanne. She and Leo had six children, Patricia McDowell, Paul Rodriguez, DDS, Rene' Rodriguez, PhD, Jeanine Mayberry MSW, Marianne Hufford, MPT and Gregory Rodriguez; twelve grandchildren Matthew McDowell, Anthony Rodriguez, Amy McDowell, MD, Margaret Rodriguez, Erik Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Jennifer Rodriguez, Colin Mayberry, Esq, Garrett Mayberry, Alek Rodriguez, Ganin Rodriguez, and Talia Rodriguez; and four great-grandchildren Autumn, Finley, Lila, and Brielle. She is survived by her husband, sister Marie Koch, and all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Being surrounded by her family, especially at holidays, brought her great joy.She was a woman of great faith and attended mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She instilled her deep love of the Lord into her children and grandchildren. She volunteered at the Divine Redeemer school library where her children attended grade school. She served as president of the women's auxiliary of the Colorado Springs Dental Society.Throughout her life she loved musicals, New Orleans, animals, good food, singing, and travel. She enjoyed opera and ballet, attending the Nutcracker yearly while in good health. She loved to dance, and she and Leo were past members of the Broadmoor Waltz Club. She instilled a love of music in all her children and at family gatherings would often be found sitting and singing as they played piano.Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm with the rosary at 7pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2318 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80907. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A reception to celebrate her life will be held at the Grand Ballroom at the Wyndham Grand Hotel at 8 S. Nevada, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 immediately following the Mass. Entombment will be private at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum. Memorials in Jeanne's name may be made to the or St. Mary's High School Scholarship Fund. Funeral Home Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home

1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

(719) 634-1597 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close