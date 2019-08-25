Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

George

JEANNINE L. GEORGE

February 7, 1949 August 14, 2019

Jeannine L. George 70, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019, with the love of her life, her husband Jim by her side. Jeannine was born on February 7, 1949 in Eugene, OR to the late Louie & Gwenyth Helms.

Jim proposed to this sweet girl at Clear Creek, across from Belford Falls and it was the best day of his life, when she said yes and then I Do at their wedding.

She had the most beautiful smile! She was a beautiful woman. She was loved by all.

Jim and Jeannine were married in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church on November 15, 1969 and enjoyed a great marriage for 50 years.

She made Quilts of Valor for our Vets, with one going to an original Tuskegee Airman.

She lived in Florida for 14 years and worked as an Assistant Human Resource Director. In Colorado Springs she worked as an Administrative Assistant for West Middle School and Columbia Elementary.

Jeannine loved Christmas and made sure every year the house was deck to the nines. She loved listening Neil Diamond and Gordon Lightfoot. One anniversary she had the pleasure of seeing Gordon Lightfoot in concert. The Saturday after Labor Day for the last 10 years, Jeannine enjoyed putting on a neighborhood block party.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Jeannine was laid to rest at a private ceremony at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO.







GeorgeJEANNINE L. GEORGEFebruary 7, 1949 August 14, 2019Jeannine L. George 70, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019, with the love of her life, her husband Jim by her side. Jeannine was born on February 7, 1949 in Eugene, OR to the late Louie & Gwenyth Helms.Jim proposed to this sweet girl at Clear Creek, across from Belford Falls and it was the best day of his life, when she said yes and then I Do at their wedding.She had the most beautiful smile! She was a beautiful woman. She was loved by all.Jim and Jeannine were married in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church on November 15, 1969 and enjoyed a great marriage for 50 years.She made Quilts of Valor for our Vets, with one going to an original Tuskegee Airman.She lived in Florida for 14 years and worked as an Assistant Human Resource Director. In Colorado Springs she worked as an Administrative Assistant for West Middle School and Columbia Elementary.Jeannine loved Christmas and made sure every year the house was deck to the nines. She loved listening Neil Diamond and Gordon Lightfoot. One anniversary she had the pleasure of seeing Gordon Lightfoot in concert. The Saturday after Labor Day for the last 10 years, Jeannine enjoyed putting on a neighborhood block party.A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Jeannine was laid to rest at a private ceremony at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO. Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close