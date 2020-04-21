Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jefferey Pearson Jenks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jenks

JEFFEREY PEARSON JENKS

April 30, 1957 April 14, 2020

Jeffrey Pearson Jenks was born on April 30, 1957 to Mary Clare and Bill Jenks. He left this earthly life on April 14, 2020. He is survived by his parents, his brother, Steve (Lisa), his sister, Debbie Jenks Bogart, his former wife, Lisa, and his three children, Colin (Corey), Ryan (Ashley) and Kate.

Jeff graduated from Williams College in 1979 and from the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine in 1986. After a residency at Ohio State University, he moved to Colorado Springs in 1993. He fell in love with this city the first time he visited and spent 25 years practicing physical medicine and rehabilitation, running in the open spaces, and creating a family here. We will remember him as an accomplished marathon runner, skier, and road biker, in addition to being a skilled, compassionate and highly intelligent physician. Those who knew him best, know he was a loving father who valued being with family and friends and who was intensely proud of his three children.

He instilled in his children a love for traveling the world, for being in the Colorado mountains, for cliff jumping into the Georgian Bay, for fly fishing and for nightly walks with Labrador Retrievers.

Service arrangements will be made at a future date. His children have requested that donations be made in Jeff's name to Safe Harbor Lab Rescue at safeharborlabrescue.org





