Service Information Alternative Cremation 2377 N. Academy Blvd Colorado Springs , CO 80919 Memorial service 10:00 AM Woodmen Valley Chapel in the Stone Chapel Graveside service 4:00 PM Fairview Cemetery Colorado Springs , CO

Emmons

JEFFERY LEE EMMONS

December 12, 1960 July 5, 2019

Jeffery Lee Emmons went home to be with Jesus on July 5, 2019. He was born on December 12, 1960, in Roswell, New Mexico, the third of four brothers. He married his first wife, Terrie Clark in Roswell and their son, Jeffery was born in 1982. He worked as a welder, as well as an oilfield worker near Roswell, and also served in the National Guard.

Jeff was injured in a roll-over car accident in 1983. He was taken to Craig Hospital in Denver which specializes in spinal cord and brain injury patients. There he met Anne Thompson, who was working as a nurse's aid. She returned as his caregiver to Roswell with him after his surgeries. They married in Roswell in 1986.

As a quadriplegic, he was cared for by his loving wife, Anne and - through the years - hundreds of health care professionals who made it possible for him to remain in his home and adjust and thrive.

Jeff and Anne moved to Colorado Springs in 2004. They first attended Woodmen Valley Chapel in 2009, where a transformational spiritual experience deepened his relationship with the Lord. Jeff's faith became a foundation of strength that helped him to fully embrace living with his disability, and he became a source of inspiration to those around him. He will be remembered for his positive attitude, his sense of humor, his patriotism, his love for his family, and his love for the Lord.

Jeff loved his Macintosh computer, going to concerts, traveling, listening to 1970s music and worship music, fishing, drag races at Bandimere Speedway and attending family gatherings. He loved reading the Bible, and he organized a men's Bible study group that met every Monday evening for seven years until his passing.

Survivors include wife, Anne Thompson Emmons, former wife, Terrie Clark Jones; son, Jeffery Emmons Junior; grand-daughter, Alysa Emmons; brothers, Rick and Jerry Emmons (he was preceded in death by his brother, Leroy); his mother-in-law, Sally Green, numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law in Colorado Springs and Denver, and many aunts, uncles and cousins in Roswell.

He will be missed most of all by "his angel," Anne - his wife of 33 years - and dear little Jasper, their Dachshund.

A memorial service will be held on July 11 at 10:00 am at Woodmen Valley Chapel in the Stone Chapel. A graveside service will take place at the Fairview Cemetery in west Colorado Springs on July 28 at 4:00 pm. Arrangements are being handled by Alternative Cremation and Funeral Service. A service is being planned for Roswell, New Mexico, at the end of July.

Memorial donations may be made to Craig Hospital Foundation, where Jeff received extraordinarily compassionate care and medical attention during his 36-year journey as a quadriplegic.

"The Lord, He is the one who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you or forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed."

- Deuteronomy 31:9





