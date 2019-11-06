Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery Michael Jindra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jindra

JEFFERY MICHAEL JINDRA

December 8,1950 October 30, 2019

Jeffery Michael Jindra, beloved and devoted husband, father, and brother, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri, December 8,1950, the second child born to the late Leona and Ret.Maj. George Jindra.

Jeffery attended Wasson High School, and obtained his GED in 1969. Jeffery wo Highland Lakes Development near Woodland Park, Colorado, while living in Divide Colorado. After a few years he moved to Hanover, Colorado and worked for several Cattle Ranchers. Jeffery raised cattle, farmed, built two homes, one of which was a Geodesic dome home.

Jeffery could fix, build or repair anything, being extremely patient and determined with every task before him. He enjoyed traveling to Belize, and many Countries. He enjoyed artifact hunting and rock hounding and was very skilled in lapidary work cutting and polishing beautiful stones.

Jeffery was extremely gifted with woodworking, flying drones, fashioning new designs, for art and practical use. In the early 1970's Jeffery was one of the first to fly hang gliders and then gave lessons to new enthusiast across the Country.

Any and all who knew Jeffery loved him for his quick wit, kind and generous manner, and high intelligence.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, devoted wife, Maria L. Jindra, loving son, Dodd Jindra, sister and brother in law Linda and Ret. Lt. Col.James Bacchus and two beautiful nieces, Cassie and Dan Shute and Christine Bacchus.

A Life Celebration, and Honoring Ceremony for Jeffery, will be held for friends and family, Saturday November 9, 2019 at 4 pm at Jeffery's Ranch,16449 Dearing Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado with Officiator Eddie 3 Eagles Chavez.







JindraJEFFERY MICHAEL JINDRADecember 8,1950 October 30, 2019Jeffery Michael Jindra, beloved and devoted husband, father, and brother, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Ft. Leonardwood, Missouri, December 8,1950, the second child born to the late Leona and Ret.Maj. George Jindra.Jeffery attended Wasson High School, and obtained his GED in 1969. Jeffery wo Highland Lakes Development near Woodland Park, Colorado, while living in Divide Colorado. After a few years he moved to Hanover, Colorado and worked for several Cattle Ranchers. Jeffery raised cattle, farmed, built two homes, one of which was a Geodesic dome home.Jeffery could fix, build or repair anything, being extremely patient and determined with every task before him. He enjoyed traveling to Belize, and many Countries. He enjoyed artifact hunting and rock hounding and was very skilled in lapidary work cutting and polishing beautiful stones.Jeffery was extremely gifted with woodworking, flying drones, fashioning new designs, for art and practical use. In the early 1970's Jeffery was one of the first to fly hang gliders and then gave lessons to new enthusiast across the Country.Any and all who knew Jeffery loved him for his quick wit, kind and generous manner, and high intelligence.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, devoted wife, Maria L. Jindra, loving son, Dodd Jindra, sister and brother in law Linda and Ret. Lt. Col.James Bacchus and two beautiful nieces, Cassie and Dan Shute and Christine Bacchus.A Life Celebration, and Honoring Ceremony for Jeffery, will be held for friends and family, Saturday November 9, 2019 at 4 pm at Jeffery's Ranch,16449 Dearing Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado with Officiator Eddie 3 Eagles Chavez. Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close