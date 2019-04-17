Fox
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Allen Fox.
JEFFREY ALLEN FOX
October 15, 1958
Jeffrey Allen Fox, born October 15, 1958 at Salina, Kansas, graduated from Epps High School in Epps, Louisiana. Jeff was a multigenerational retiree, serving in the Air Force for 20 years and retiring as a Master Sergeant. Some of his military assignments included Izmir, Turkey; Croatia, and Naples, Italy. After the military, Jeff worked as a Fiber Optic Technician and Manager for Raytheon for 22 years. He was a dedicated worker, waking up at 3 AM and commuting over 140 miles every weekday. His co-workers said that he never complained and always had a smile.
Jeff will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a Christian, veteran, humorist, artist, craftsmen, fisherman, and pet-lover.
Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Carl and Eddie Mae McPherson and paternal grandparents Clarence and Myrtle Fox
Loving husband, of 40 years, to Valerie
Devoted father of Jeffrey and David
Proud grandfather of Alexander, Maximus, Madison, and Dylan
Brother of Mark and Sonya and son to Herman and Dorothy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, in-laws, and many friends.
Jeff will be greatly missed but his family takes joy that he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven. His family also takes joy that Jeff's selfless choice to be an organ donor has already been confirmed as saving several lives.
Jeff's family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Skin Cancer foundation at skincancer.org.
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(719) 471-9900
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019