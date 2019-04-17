Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Allen Fox. View Sign

Fox

JEFFREY ALLEN FOX

October 15, 1958

Jeffrey Allen Fox, born October 15, 1958 at Salina, Kansas, graduated from Epps High School in Epps, Louisiana. Jeff was a multigenerational retiree, serving in the Air Force for 20 years and retiring as a Master Sergeant. Some of his military assignments included Izmir, Turkey; Croatia, and Naples, Italy. After the military, Jeff worked as a Fiber Optic Technician and Manager for Raytheon for 22 years. He was a dedicated worker, waking up at 3 AM and commuting over 140 miles every weekday. His co-workers said that he never complained and always had a smile.

Jeff will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a Christian, veteran, humorist, artist, craftsmen, fisherman, and pet-lover.

Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Carl and Eddie Mae McPherson and paternal grandparents Clarence and Myrtle Fox

Loving husband, of 40 years, to Valerie

Devoted father of Jeffrey and David

Proud grandfather of Alexander, Maximus, Madison, and Dylan

Brother of Mark and Sonya and son to Herman and Dorothy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, in-laws, and many friends.

Jeff will be greatly missed but his family takes joy that he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven. His family also takes joy that Jeff's selfless choice to be an organ donor has already been confirmed as saving several lives.

Jeff's family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Skin Cancer foundation at







FoxJEFFREY ALLEN FOXOctober 15, 1958Jeffrey Allen Fox, born October 15, 1958 at Salina, Kansas, graduated from Epps High School in Epps, Louisiana. Jeff was a multigenerational retiree, serving in the Air Force for 20 years and retiring as a Master Sergeant. Some of his military assignments included Izmir, Turkey; Croatia, and Naples, Italy. After the military, Jeff worked as a Fiber Optic Technician and Manager for Raytheon for 22 years. He was a dedicated worker, waking up at 3 AM and commuting over 140 miles every weekday. His co-workers said that he never complained and always had a smile.Jeff will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a Christian, veteran, humorist, artist, craftsmen, fisherman, and pet-lover.Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Carl and Eddie Mae McPherson and paternal grandparents Clarence and Myrtle FoxLoving husband, of 40 years, to ValerieDevoted father of Jeffrey and DavidProud grandfather of Alexander, Maximus, Madison, and DylanBrother of Mark and Sonya and son to Herman and Dorothy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, in-laws, and many friends.Jeff will be greatly missed but his family takes joy that he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven. His family also takes joy that Jeff's selfless choice to be an organ donor has already been confirmed as saving several lives.Jeff's family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Skin Cancer foundation at skincancer.org Funeral Home Swan-Law Funeral Directors

501 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80903

(719) 471-9900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close