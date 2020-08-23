HopkinsJEFFREY CHRISTOPHER HOPKINSJune 7, 1978 - April 1, 2020On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Jeffrey Christopher Hopkins, loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away suddenly due to complications from Covid 19 at the age of 41.Jeff was born on June 7, 1978 in Fort Worth, TX to Bobby and Patricia (Skiffington) Hopkins. He received his Bachelors degree in Sociology with an emphasis in Criminology from the University of Southern Colorado (CSU Pueblo) in 1999. In September 2001, Jeff obtained his P.O.S.T certification with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and worked as a Deputy Sheriff for 18 years. Jeff was selected as part of the Special Response Team unit (SRT) and became an Arrest Control Instructor while employed as a Deputy Sheriff. On September 24, 2017 he married Wendy Sue Scott.Jeff had a passion for exploring. He traveled abroad as a child while his father served in the Air Force. In May 2017, Jeff and Wendy traveled to Africa, Germany and Spain to visit friends in the military. He was also an avid music lover and enjoyed attending concerts of his favorite artists. Jeff enjoyed spending time with family and friends the most. He was known for his sarcastic humor, his "Outside 90" menacing work face, cuddly teddy bear personality and his kind and compassionate spirit.Jeff is survived by his wife Wendy, their newborn daughter Madison, his brother Jason, his parents Bobby and Pat Hopkins, several cousins and a nephew.Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Woodmen Valley Chapel in Colorado Springs, CO.