Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Visitation 10:00 AM Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Woodmen Valley Chapel-Rockrimmon Campus Stone Chapel 290 East Woodmen Road Colorado Springs , CO Graveside service 2:00 PM Evergreen Cemetery 1005 Hancock Expressway Colorado Springs , CO

Karstens

JEFFREY DAVID KARSTENS

June 30, 1975 February 25, 2020

Jeff (Paco) Karstens, of Castle Pines, Colorado, passed away from a sudden heart attack at his home Tuesday evening, February 25, 2020, keeping his appointment with Jesus (it may be the only appointment he was early to).

Jeff was born June 30, 1975 in Morris, Minnesota to David and Nancy Karstens. After living in Windom and Duluth, Minnesota; and Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Jeff moved with his family to Lafayette, Indiana at the age of 8 and graduated from Harrison High School in 1993.

He was active in school lettering, Raider wrestling and cross country team, as well as a member of the choir and drama club. Jeff attended

Jeff joined his family in Colorado Springs in 2003 where he worked as a loan originator in the mortgage business in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He then moved to the roofing and construction business where he met he met the love of his life, Leah Marshall, "up on the roof".

Leah and Jeff married October 21, 2016 at the Garden of the Gods Club in Colorado Springs, the happiest day of his life. They briefly lived in Denver before moving into their home in Castle Pines, Colorado. They added Gracie, their silver lab puppy, to their home, who still doesn't realize she's a dog. In 2018, he and Leah started Added Value Exteriors, a roofing and restoration company, where it very quickly grew into a successful business.

Jeff was passionate in all he did. He was passionate about his faith in Christ where he recognized the grace and love of Jesus. He loved life, lived life large, and impacted everyone he met. He never met a stranger and was a champion for many who were underdogs or needed a "hand up", encouraging others to "go for it, you can do it". He was an avid Purdue Boilermaker backer (Go Boilers), a Minnesota Vikings fan, and enjoyed listening to Christian music. He loved those he worked with and enjoyed spending time with them. Jeff was a "funcle" to nephews (Kennedy, Jaxon, Gavan, Kolton and Alexander) and nieces (Remi and Hudson), always engaging them in fun and surprises. His enthusiasm and heart for others will be remembered and missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his grandpas, Paul Karstens and Roger Feuerhake; grandma, Lucille Feuerhake; and Uncle James Feuerhake.

He leaves behind his wife, Leah, and their lab, Gracie. Jeff is also survived by his parents, David and Nancy; brothers, Scott (Rachel) and John (Crystal); nephews and nieces; mother and father-in-law, Sheryl and Paul Marshall; brother-in-law, Christopher (Kelli) Marshall; sister-in-law, Tiffany (Michael) Stark; grandma, Lue Karstens of Trimont, Minnesota; as well as aunts and uncles, Carol, Diane (Steve), Dianne (Tom), and Doug (Deanna) Karstens; plus many cousins.

Visitation, 10:00AM, Celebration of Life immediately following, 11:00AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Woodmen Valley Chapel-Rockrimmon Campus Stone Chapel, 290 East Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919, Lunch Reception to follow service.

Graveside Service, 2:00PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.

Memorial contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to Save the Storks.







