Kirby
JEFFREY LEE KIRBY
February 5, 1961 April 12, 2020
Jeffrey Lee Kirby, 59, passed away on April 12, 2020. He was born in MO on Feb. 5, 1961, but called Colo Springs home for most of his life. Jeff is survived by parents, Bob and Janet; sisters, Julie and Brenda; daughter, Lynzi; granddaughter, Lylliana, and his long-time companion, Rose.
He was preceded in death by sisters Debbie and Pam. He will be missed by his family and scores of loyal friends. A celebration of life is planned for this summer.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020