Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Schmidt

JEFFREY LYNN SCHMIDT

October 10, 1961

July 4, 2019

Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt, formerly of Lafayette, IN, and recently of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away in his home on July 4, 2019. Jeffrey was born October 10, 1961, in Lafayette, IN to David "Kelly" and Caroline (Reid) Schmidt, and attended Klondike Elementary and West Lafayette Junior and Senior High Schools. He served in the Indiana Army National Guard, where he trained as a medic and a mess cook, and worked many years in the restaurant industry. Spending most of his life in the Lafayette area, he also lived for several years in southern California before moving to Colorado Springs.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, and is survived by his father and his step mother, Karalee Krause Schmidt, both of Monument, CO; his sister, Kelly Jo Basden of Lafayette; his brother, Russell D. Schmidt of Markham, Ontario, Canada; his step brother, Jeremy K. Nottingham of Bloomington, IN; his step sister, Jillian Naccache of Bellingham, WA; and his half brother, Kerry W. Schmidt of Longmont, CO. Prayers are requested for Jeffrey and the family.





SchmidtJEFFREY LYNN SCHMIDTOctober 10, 1961July 4, 2019Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt, formerly of Lafayette, IN, and recently of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away in his home on July 4, 2019. Jeffrey was born October 10, 1961, in Lafayette, IN to David "Kelly" and Caroline (Reid) Schmidt, and attended Klondike Elementary and West Lafayette Junior and Senior High Schools. He served in the Indiana Army National Guard, where he trained as a medic and a mess cook, and worked many years in the restaurant industry. Spending most of his life in the Lafayette area, he also lived for several years in southern California before moving to Colorado Springs.Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, and is survived by his father and his step mother, Karalee Krause Schmidt, both of Monument, CO; his sister, Kelly Jo Basden of Lafayette; his brother, Russell D. Schmidt of Markham, Ontario, Canada; his step brother, Jeremy K. Nottingham of Bloomington, IN; his step sister, Jillian Naccache of Bellingham, WA; and his half brother, Kerry W. Schmidt of Longmont, CO. Prayers are requested for Jeffrey and the family. Published in The Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close