Schmidt
JEFFREY LYNN SCHMIDT
October 10, 1961
July 4, 2019
Jeffrey Lynn Schmidt, formerly of Lafayette, IN, and recently of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away in his home on July 4, 2019. Jeffrey was born October 10, 1961, in Lafayette, IN to David "Kelly" and Caroline (Reid) Schmidt, and attended Klondike Elementary and West Lafayette Junior and Senior High Schools. He served in the Indiana Army National Guard, where he trained as a medic and a mess cook, and worked many years in the restaurant industry. Spending most of his life in the Lafayette area, he also lived for several years in southern California before moving to Colorado Springs.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, and is survived by his father and his step mother, Karalee Krause Schmidt, both of Monument, CO; his sister, Kelly Jo Basden of Lafayette; his brother, Russell D. Schmidt of Markham, Ontario, Canada; his step brother, Jeremy K. Nottingham of Bloomington, IN; his step sister, Jillian Naccache of Bellingham, WA; and his half brother, Kerry W. Schmidt of Longmont, CO. Prayers are requested for Jeffrey and the family.
Published in The Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019