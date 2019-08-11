Olen
JEFFREY "JEFF" OLEN, PHD
March 10, 1946 July 4, 2019
Jeffrey Olen, PhD, was a professor at Temple and at the Tyler School of Art, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, University of CO-Colorado Springs, Regis University and Pikes Peak Community College. He was an accomplished author, frequent contributor to philosophical journals, toy store entrepreneur, loving husband, father and friend.
His final wish - how he wants to be remembered: "He tried."
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019