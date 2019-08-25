Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Davis

JEFFREY THOMAS DAVIS

October 7, 1979 August 13, 2019

Jeffrey T. Davis, passed away at the age of 39, on August 13, 2019. Jeffrey was born October 7, 1979 in Memphis, Tennessee. Jeffery is the son of Lynn Davis of Colorado Springs and Sam Davis (Bonnie Davis) of Potts Camp, Mississippi.

Jeffrey was a licensed financial planner with emphasis on retirement planning. Jeffrey's loving, kind spirit and giving personality, made him an absolute joy to be around, and all who met him, loved him. He was an Eagle Scout with three palms, the pool director at Peaceful Valley Scout Ranch, where he was known as "Ducky", and valedictorian of his high school class at Calhan, Colorado. He was on the student board of directors at the University of Colorado Boulder, as well as the director of night ride/ night walk. Jeffrey was a mentor and teacher to many financial planners, and helped many thousands of people with his financial expertise. He touched the lives of so many people, and despite his disease, he never stopped smiling. His memory will live on forever in those who knew him.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Lynn Davis, Sam Davis (Bonnie); siblings, Hannon Davis, Kevin Williams, Fidel Morales; and his girlfriend, Tammy Joyful Lesher. There will be no formal memorial service at the family's request.

In lieu of flowers, the family would love to hear any memories or funny stories of our beloved Jeffrey. These can be sent to Lynn Davis, 5620 Red Onion Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 or

Online Condolences:







