Billups

JENNETT "JAN" J (REEVES) BILLUPS

08/06/1962 - 06/14/2020

Jennett J Billups (Reeves) 57 born on August 6 1962 passed away June 14 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born to Mabel and Robert Reeves in Colorado Springs she lived her entire life as a Colorado Resident. Jennett is preceded in death by both parents, brother Gary and nephew Jeremy. She is survived by her sister Debra (Tom) House, children Tim (Brandie) Billups, Samantha (Gary) Sears, and Jamie (Tim) Cole and her 8 grandchildren who were her world. A reception will be held at the Sears' home 578 S Gilia Dr in Pueblo West 81007 on June 27th from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. If you wish to send any flowers or donations for final expenses please send them addressed to Samantha Sears to the same address.







