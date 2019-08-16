Early
JENNIFER MARIE EARLY
October 23, 1973 August 10, 2019
Jennifer Marie Early, 45, died August 10th, 2019, in Colorado Springs, CO. Jennifer was born on October, 23rd, 1973, in Colorado Springs, CO, to Roy and Janice Early. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving is her beloved Fiance of 8 years, Chris Rudnick; her children, Nicholas, Zachary, and Elizabeth Early; and daughter-in-law, Olivia Early. Jennifer was the best Cosmetologist in town, specializing in kids haircuts for over 18 years. Her devotion to God led her to want to go to school and be a substance abuse consoler, she always wanted to help others. She was the best mother anyone could ask for, having her first child at the age of 20, and completely devoting selfless care and affection to her children ever since. Her kids always came first, no matter the circumstances. She was as beautiful as she was caring, her heart was so big and she will be missed.
We will live on for her.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019