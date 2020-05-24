MartinezJENNY MARTINEZJanuary 12, 1942 March 10, 2020Jenny Martinez passed away peacefully at her home March 10th, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 78.She was born January 12th,1942 in Pecos New Mexico to Aurora "Dora" Barron.She is survived by her four sons, Steve (Irma), Michael (Sherry), Danny (Florida), Gary (Christine) Martinez; her grandchildren Rachel, Rina, Michael, Steven Jr., Chasity, Renee, Sheena, Danny Jr, Gary Jr, Charleena and Isabella as well as 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; her sister Theresa Ortiz, and brother Archie Lopez; and a number of close family membersJenny was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend to so many. She will always be remembered for how strong she was and her love for her family was unconditional.She is preceded in death by her husband Joe V. Martinez; her mother Dora Barron and brother Louis Barron.The family will be holding private services due to COVID- 19.