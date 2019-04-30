Johnson
JEREMY JOHNSON
July 02, 1972
April 21, 2019
Jeremy Johnson 46, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jeremy was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 02, 1972.
He served in the Army for 16 years as sergeant and he was awarded the Iraq Campaign Medal with four Campaign Stars, the Army Commendation Medal 3rd Award, and Joint Service Achievement Medal, another Army Achievement Medal 5th Award Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Valorous Unit Award 3rd Army, and the Good Conduct Medal 5th Award. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veteran Foreign Wars, United Service Organization, American Legion, and The Knights of Columbus.
Jeremy lived in Colorado Springs for 16 years, but he also lived in different countries and states such as, Germany, South Korea, Alexandra, Virginia, and Ohio.
Jeremy is survived by his mother Joan Johnson of Colorado Springs; his three sons, Raekwon D. Johnson, Kington Johnson, and Quinton Johnson; step son, Kevin; uncle, Anthony Johnson, and many loving friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80910 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church located at 8755 Scarborough Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80920 at 10:30 A.M. followed by Burial at Pikes Peak National Cemetery located at 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925. Condolences can be share with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019