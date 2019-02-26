Laurence
JEREMY SCOTT LAURENCE
May 20, 1977 February 26, 2003
You left us sixteen years ago today, how could it be that long, it seems like only yesterday to us. It has been a difficult journey moving through the grief of losing you. Your death has left a whole in the hearts of all the people who love you. Everyone knows the pain and sorrow is unbearable in losing a child, the sadness is always overwhelming. We miss you so much. We love you.
Mother, Dad and your family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019