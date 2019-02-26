Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy Scott Laurence. View Sign

Laurence

JEREMY SCOTT LAURENCE

May 20, 1977 February 26, 2003

You left us sixteen years ago today, how could it be that long, it seems like only yesterday to us. It has been a difficult journey moving through the grief of losing you. Your death has left a whole in the hearts of all the people who love you. Everyone knows the pain and sorrow is unbearable in losing a child, the sadness is always overwhelming. We miss you so much. We love you.

Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019

