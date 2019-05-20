Laurence
JEREMY SCOTT LAURENCE
May 20, 1977 February 26, 2003
Today we celebrate the date of your birth. We loved you with all of our hearts before we even saw you. Our lives will forever be blessed by your presence, although way to brief, and we will cherish every memory we have of you, which are many. We miss your smile, oh how we miss your tight bear hugs and we miss your sense of humor, well, I guess we just miss everything about you. The grief will never end, it is the price of loving you. We miss you so much.
Happy Birthday, Baby
Love your family.
Happy Birthday to your brother Jason, who shares this day with you.
Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2019