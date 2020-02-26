Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy Scott Laurence. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laurence

JEREMY SCOTT LAURENCE

May 20, 1977 February 26, 2003

Our precious son, another year has passed, how could you possibly be gone from us for 17 years and it seems like only yesterday for your family.

It was such a blessing that we were able to have you as our son. The memories we share live for a lifetime in the hearts of your family. As time has slowly gone by I have learned there will always be a part of us that is gone, but we will always love you, remember you and honor your memory. We miss the twinkle in your eyes, your mischievous smile and the love you had for us.

We miss you now more than ever and will always cherish the memories we have of you.

Love lives on forever in our hearts.

Mother, Dad and your Family





