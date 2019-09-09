Schuenight
JERI ANN SCHUENIGHT
December 30, 1957 August 20, 2019
Jeri was a unique, creative and talented woman, artist, landscape artist and rescuer of animals. She attended Cheyenne Mountain High School, Colorado State University, Pratt Art Institute and Kansas City Art Institute, later earning her BA from UCCS.
Jeri loved her dogs and cats, and a number of them were rescued from the streets and highways of Colorado and New Mexico. She loved her beautiful gardens and flowers and will be remembered for her quirky, kind personality. She will be greatly missed.
Jeri is survived by her sisters Jan and Joleen (Thompson), former husband Joseph Chumbley and his son Eric, an uncle and two aunts and two dogs and four cats. She was predeceased by her parents, Jon and Joann Schuenight.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Jeri's name may be made to Safe Place for Pets, 1520 N. Hancock Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019