JEROME LEE BRAMSCHREIBER
September 25, 1933 - June 30, 2019
Dr. Jerome "Jerry" Bramschreiber, 85, was raised in Oconto Falls, Wisconsin where he was an accomplished athlete and Eagle Scout. He attended the University of Wisconsin on a football scholarship, but later transferred to Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. There he met his wife of 57 years, Marion Woelke. After graduating, Jerry went to medical school in Cincinnati. He practiced medicine for 10 years in Green Bay, before moving to Colorado in 1973. He practiced internal medicine and gastroenterology in Colorado Springs for 24 years.
Jerry loved fine wood-working, travelling, skiing, his dogs, bicycling, and cooking. He supported the Interfaith Hospitality Network by cooking for homeless families. He was also an avid Packers, Broncos, and Rockies fan.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Marion. He is survived by his daughter Kristi, sons Jeffrey (Cynthia), Eric (Marleen), and Terry (Carol), five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2505 N. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs 80909 on July 17 at 11:00 am. Donations may be made to the Interfaith Hospitality Network through Ascension.
Published in The Gazette on July 4, 2019