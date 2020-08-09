HansonDR. JEROME RUSSELL HANSONMay 7, 1935April 28, 2020Dr. Jerome Russell Hanson, 85, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away April 28, 2020.Jerry was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on May 7, 1935. He graduated from Hudson High School and received his undergraduate degree as well as an M.A. (in Anatomy) and M.D. (in 1961) from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He remained a lifelong, avid Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers football fan.Jerry was married to his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Sveen Hanson, on September 1, 1956 in Hudson, Wisconsin. Jerry and Mary were high school sweethearts, whose seven decades of "dating" serve as an enduring and inspiring love story for their family and many friends.Dr. J.R. Hanson (as he was known to his patients and colleagues) received his training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota from 1964-1970. His residency at the Mayo Clinic was preceded by an internship at Allentown General Hospital in Pennsylvania (1961-1962) as well as a commission in the Indian Health Service during the Vietnam War on the Whiteriver, Arizona Fort Apache Indian Reservation (1962-1964), where Jerry served as a comprehensive care physician. Jerry enjoyed practicing the Art of Medicine and was well-known for his meticulous eye and deft hand as well as for his compassionate and generous heart.Jerry was the founder of the Cleft Palate Clinic in Colorado Springs as well as his private practice at Colorado Springs Plastic Surgery Associates. In addition to Plastic Surgery, Jerry was also board certified in General Surgery and maintained career-long memberships in the Colorado Springs and El Paso County Medical Societies, the Rocky Mountain Association of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the American Medical Association as well as local participation on the medical staff at Penrose and St. Francis Hospitals and as a member of the Colorado Springs Physicians' Clinical Club.Jerry loved playing cards, especially bridge and cribbage, and held a hand flush with talents for art, science, sports (Jerry served as a board member of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region and earlier as a college YMCA camp counselor in Hudson, Wisconsin), travel, and eventually writing (his calling during retirement). Jerry was an avid reader, and all of us were forever in awe of the thousands of books Jerry and Mary read and archived in their home library. Jerry was also no stranger to the golf course. He was an enthusiastic golfer for decades, but a close tie for his affection (next to his dazzling golf partner Mary) was a well-earned Arnold Palmer iced tea and lemonade at the clubhouse.Jerry's light shone brightest in the company of Mary and their children, Kirsten Mary Hanson of Colorado Springs and Peter Sven Hanson, M.D. (and Peter's wife, Natalie) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin along with their six grandsons: Conrad and Coover Torke and Hunter, Chase, Blake, and Zeb Hanson. Jerry was absolutely in his element at the cabin in New Auburn, Wisconsin with his family by his side. Jerry and Mary started spending a long sojourn at the cabin every fall during their golden retirement years where many happy memories were made. Years from now, Jerry's grandsons will gather around the campfire at the cabin with their families to tell the stories of a humble man from Wisconsin who achieved great professional success and received many personal accolades, yet remained a devoted family man at heart.Known as an ever-distinguished and dapper gentleman, Jerry's family and myriad friends will deeply miss the twinkle in his eyes, his witty sense of humor, gravely tenor voice, and shiny crown.Jerry was preceded in passing by his parents Vernon and Ida Hanson as well as his older brother, Jack Hanson. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at First Lutheran Church, his home congregation for over 50 years, in Colorado Springs at a later date.