Pasley, Sr.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife and four children, Pam (Billy), Cheryl (Karl), Jerry Jr. (Carol), and Cindy (Rick), his five grandchildren, Candice, Kelly, Adam, Joshua, Sarah, and their spouses; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna.

Jerry was an expert handyman who could fix or build anything and lovingly updated the family home over 48 years. He loved spending time with his family, playing horseshoes and pool, and, of course, drinking Coors Light. Jerry was an avid hunter and spent many years hunting with his friends and sons, creating many memories which will never be forgotten. He was also a true animal lover, loving and spoiling many dogs during his lifetime. But more than anything Jerry was an awesome father, always there for his kids, helping them, passing on his knowledge, and making them laugh.

JERROLD "JERRY" CLYDE PASLEY, SR.

August 14, 1933 February 17, 2020

Jerry Clyde Pasley, Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, peacefully died on February 17th surrounded by love.

Jerry was born in Raccoon Township, Illinois on August 14, 1933, to Clyde and Grace Pasley. Jerry met his beloved wife, Carol Ann Padgett, on a blind date in 1952. They were married on February 20, 1954.

Jerry served 24 years in the United States Air Force before retiring in 1976. After his career in the Air Force, he worked in Federal Civil Service for 19 more years until officially retiring in 1995.

The hole in our hearts will never be filled. We will forever miss your infectious smile and the way it lit up your beautiful baby blue eyes. We will cherish our memories until we are together again. We love you.

A visitation will be held at 10 am on Friday, February 28th followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am at Evergreen Funeral Home, 1830 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jerry's Burial with Military Honors will take place at Evergreen Cemetery following the Funeral Service.







Published in The Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020

