JERRY DOUGLAS LANE
January 13, 2020
Jerry Douglas Lane 84 passed away January 13, 2020 in his residence in Widefield, Colorado. Jerry served 20 years in the Military, he worked oil rigs, cable vision, city bus driver, Springs mobile and was a volunteer fire fighter for Security, Colorado.
Jerry is preceded by the love of his life, Hildegard Lane and his two sons, Harry Lane and John Lane. He is survived by his daughter Angela Baldwin and Danny Lane, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Jerry was a very giving and caring man. Who will be truly missed and will always be in our hearts.
Memorial Services will be at Dove Witt Family Mortuary on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00pm. Followed by Burial at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 3:00pm.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020