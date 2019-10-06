Brown
JERRY LEONARD BROWN
September 30, 1944 - September 23, 2019
Jerry Leonard Brown, well-loved local entertainer and musician, passed away on Sep. 23, 2019, at the age of 74.
Jerry was born in New Brighton, PA on Sep. 30, 1944 to William Leonard Brown and Edna Mae Samek. He moved to Colorado Springs in 1972.
Jerry loved music and acting, and his voice resonated on local radio, TV ads, on the stage and in local clubs. He often helped organize and perform in community and charity events.
Jerry is survived by his wife Lynda (Dunne) Brown, sister Nancy Meek & her family: his children Terri Williams, Scott Brown, Elizabeth Murray and Katherine Dunne and their families; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
No funeral is planned, but there will be a celebration of life at a later date. For more information, please visit www.jerrysings.com .
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019