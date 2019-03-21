Bishop
JERRY W. BISHOP
July 4, 1929
March 18, 2019
Jerry W. Bishop, 89, of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully March 18, 2019. He was born July 4, 1929 in Woodston, KS to Oscar and Lena Bishop. He became a farmer, craftsman, pilot, inventor, and entrepreneur-a jack-of-all-trades. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus with Council 13981 at Sacred Heart Church. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis, and children, Steve, Doc, Joe, and Becky. He is also survived by siblings, Pat and Jean, five grandkids and three great-grandkids. A memorial service is being held Friday, March 22nd, at 2 p.m. at The Inn at Garden Plaza (2520 International Circle, 80910). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.
