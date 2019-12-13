Harrington
JESS ALLEN HARRINGTON
Nobody tells you how to write an obituary. Let's face it, Jess was in no way ordinary or average. Therefore, his obituary can't be ordinary or average.
We find ourselves saying "WWJD" (What Would Jess Do) a lot these days as he was the rock for everyone around him.
In thinking "WWJD", here are the words that best describe Jess:
Jess Allen Harrington....
The Man
The Myth
The Legend
He was truly a larger than life person that embraced life with a vigor and tenacity like no other. He could dominate a room just with his presence. He had an infectious belly laugh that made you want to laugh right along with him.
Jess lived life with no fear of what others thought. He stood up for what was right, and always took up for the underdog.
He never stopped working on projects; building the Pink Cadillac Boutique, furniture for his family, making custom jewelry, custom art, restoring old cars and motorcycles. Well you name it, he had a knack for it!
Jess had no problem speaking his mind and could keep an entire room entertained with his infectious humor.
He also loved music. Everything from Creedence Clearwater Revival to The Grateful Dead to Led Zeppelin to David Allen Coe to Iron Maiden to Metallica. Jess was eclectic in his musical tastes and could appreciate all kinds of music with all kinds of people.
We will all greatly miss this larger than life man, and that infectious laugh and smile of his.
This much is true about this beautiful soul and his unexpected passing:
You can't burn out if you're not on fire
There will be a Celebration of Life for Jess at Frankies Too in Falcon at 2pm on 12/14/19 open to whomever would like to remember this great man with us.
Frankies Too Address:
7376 McLaughlin Road
Falcon, CO 80831
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019