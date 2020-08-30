1/1
Jess Leon Kinney
1940 - 2020
Kinney
JESS LEON KINNEY
August 17, 1940 August 16, 2020
Jess Leon Kinney was born on August 17, 1940, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Archie and Louisa Kinney.
Jess passed away on August 16, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a long time resident of Manitou Springs. Jess was preceded in passing by his son, Jasen Kinney, who passed away January 16, 2020 and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sarah Kinney of Manitou Springs his daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Chris Guertin of Fountain, step-daughter, Sabra Bedell of Manitou Springs, 4 grandchildren, Kaya Bacon, Austyn Rocco, Justus Bacon and Cole Guertin, 3 sisters, Jeanette Workman, Sue Kunau and Sandy Kunau.
Jess served in the U.S. Army as a medic from 1959-1962. He was a General Contractor specializing in steel buildings and was proud to hold the oldest contractors license in Colorado Springs, CO.
Jess had a big personality and sense of humor, he was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life at Swan Law Funeral Directors at 501 N. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.




Published in The Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
