Reiss

JESSE A. REISS

January 7, 1983 December 15, 2019

Jesse A. Reiss was born Jan 7, 1983 in Papillion NE and passed on to a happier and kinder place on Dec 15, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO.

Jesse is survived by his son Aiton Selvage; daughters Halie Peck,

Kirsten, Rosie and Amethyst; sisters Cara and Roxanne Doty; and

his (Mom, Dad and Sister) Grandparents DelRoy and Janet Reiss, and Aunt Natalie Reiss. He was predeceased by his mother Christine M. (Reiss) Doty.

Jesse was a kind loving soul with a jovial demeanor willing to help

friends and family. He was a flutist at East Junior, played Ice Hockey for Watson HS and attended PPCC. He loved the

mountains, Bronco football, the Avalanche, and a carefree lifestyle.

Jesse will be missed by all those who truly knew him. Private services will be scheduled in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to each other and cherish the time you have with family and friends.





