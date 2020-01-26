Reverend Dr. Jesse Eugene Vaughan Sr.

REVEREND DR. JESSE EUGENE VAUGHAN, SR
August 26, 1923 January 18, 2020
Reverend Dr. Jesse Eugene Vaughan, Sr. peacefully entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born in Walsenburg, Colorado on August 26, 1923 to the parentage of Peter W. Vaughan and Arie (Vinson) Vaughan.
A Viewing will be held at 10:00 am followed by the Celebration Service at Emmanuel Baptist Church located at 3615 Vickers Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:00 am. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
