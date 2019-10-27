Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Leland Strong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jesse Leland Strong was born January 29, 1945 the son of Nelson and Ellen (Bond) Strong in Hutchinson, Kansas. He died October 19, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children.

Jesse was a proud Navy veteran and had worked for the telephone company for thirty-three years and was a cable repair foreman. He was a strong supporter and past president of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 7708. Jesse met Deborah Donlon while she was working for Colorado AFLCIO and they married October 14, 1988.

Jesse was an avid Bible reader. He was also a huge sports lover. He enjoyed the Rockies and Broncos and was active in Golden Gloves Boxing, golf, basketball, baseball and several other sports. He loved westerns and old music.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and one grandchild.

Jesse was devoted to his family and leaves to remember him his wife of thirty-one years, Deborah; his children; Robert Strong, Laurie (Matthew) Graham, Jeremy (Shannon) Strong, Jeremiah Laster, Jamilee (Jimmy) Nowak, Jessica Strong, Jacob Strong and Janel (Josh) Peters; sixteen grandchildren who call him "Papa"; brother, David Strong; sister, Verna Ruth (Joe) Gordon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation,10:30AM, Funeral Service immediately following, 11:30AM, Monday, October 28, 2019, Redemption Hill Church, 124 Delaware Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Graveside Service, 2:00PM, Monday, October 28, 2019, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.

Memorial contributions in Jesse's memory may be made to the :







