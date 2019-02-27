Weber
JESSE W. WEBER
1/11/1920 - 2/22/2019
Jesse W. Weber, 99, of Arvada, passed away February 22, 2019. Born January 11, 1920 in Grampian, Pennsylvania, he was the son of William and Sophia (Richter) Weber. He is survived by his wife Doris Couch (Wilson), and her children Janice Schumacher, Mark Couch and Jay Couch, 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by daughters Jessie Weber, Jerry Weber and son David Weber; along with 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. He is predeceased by children Galen and Debra Couch, Joseph Demoran and Lila (Demoran) Wade. A private service was held in Arvada, CO. To honor Jesse, donations can be made to a . A WWII Air Force pilot has received his final pair of wings.
