Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewel Darleen Irwin. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM First Lutheran Church 1515 N. Cascade Ave. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irwin

JEWEL DARLEEN IRWIN

June 20, 1940 November 27, 2019

In loving memory of Jewel Darleen Irwin age 79 who entered eternal life November 27th. Born June 20, 1940 in Benton, Illinois to Ivan Ewin and Leola Margarite (Brown) Dempsey. She is survived by her brother James (Jane) Dempsey, sons Brian (Angela) and Jeff (Wendy), grandson Travis (Angelina), granddaughter Melissa Shaw (John), great-granddaughter Gracelynn Marie Shaw, nieces Erin Re, Karen Connelly, Debra Middigette and nephew Scott Harris and their families.

Jewel is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Richard, her parents, brother Jack and sons Craig Allen and Kevin Richard Irwin.

Jewel was an active member with her Women's Circle Group at First Lutheran Church. She loved the mountains, taking pictures, making crafts, doll collecting, music and genealogy. Jewel loved being with family and friends especially being involved with her grandchildren and their activities.

Viewing will be held at Swan Law Mortuary on Wednesday, December 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held on December 5th at Evergreen Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907 with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jewel's name to the Memorial Fund of First Lutheran Church.







IrwinJEWEL DARLEEN IRWINJune 20, 1940 November 27, 2019In loving memory of Jewel Darleen Irwin age 79 who entered eternal life November 27th. Born June 20, 1940 in Benton, Illinois to Ivan Ewin and Leola Margarite (Brown) Dempsey. She is survived by her brother James (Jane) Dempsey, sons Brian (Angela) and Jeff (Wendy), grandson Travis (Angelina), granddaughter Melissa Shaw (John), great-granddaughter Gracelynn Marie Shaw, nieces Erin Re, Karen Connelly, Debra Middigette and nephew Scott Harris and their families.Jewel is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Richard, her parents, brother Jack and sons Craig Allen and Kevin Richard Irwin.Jewel was an active member with her Women's Circle Group at First Lutheran Church. She loved the mountains, taking pictures, making crafts, doll collecting, music and genealogy. Jewel loved being with family and friends especially being involved with her grandchildren and their activities.Viewing will be held at Swan Law Mortuary on Wednesday, December 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held on December 5th at Evergreen Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907 with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jewel's name to the Memorial Fund of First Lutheran Church. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close