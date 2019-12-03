Irwin
JEWEL DARLEEN IRWIN
June 20, 1940 November 27, 2019
In loving memory of Jewel Darleen Irwin age 79 who entered eternal life November 27th. Born June 20, 1940 in Benton, Illinois to Ivan Ewin and Leola Margarite (Brown) Dempsey. She is survived by her brother James (Jane) Dempsey, sons Brian (Angela) and Jeff (Wendy), grandson Travis (Angelina), granddaughter Melissa Shaw (John), great-granddaughter Gracelynn Marie Shaw, nieces Erin Re, Karen Connelly, Debra Middigette and nephew Scott Harris and their families.
Jewel is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Richard, her parents, brother Jack and sons Craig Allen and Kevin Richard Irwin.
Jewel was an active member with her Women's Circle Group at First Lutheran Church. She loved the mountains, taking pictures, making crafts, doll collecting, music and genealogy. Jewel loved being with family and friends especially being involved with her grandchildren and their activities.
Viewing will be held at Swan Law Mortuary on Wednesday, December 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held on December 5th at Evergreen Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907 with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jewel's name to the Memorial Fund of First Lutheran Church.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019