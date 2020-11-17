1/1
Jim Wilson
1948 - 2020
Wilson
JIM WILSON
June 26, 1948 November 8, 2020
On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Jim Wilson, loving father, passed away in his home at the age of 72.
Jim was born on June 26, 1948 in Colorado Springs, CO to James and Frances Wilson. He grew up in Colorado Springs and graduated from Palmer High school. He received his banking degree from Colorado School of Banking in 1979. He spent over 30 years working at Northern National Bank/Colorado Springs National Bank. Working his way up the ranks, he started as a loan officer and retired as President of the bank.
Jim had a passion for life and for his family. He enjoyed holidays and spending time with friends. He loved fishing, gambling, watching the Broncos and spending time with the people he loved. He adored his dog, Dutchess and enjoyed spoiling her with treats. He was known for his jokes and his kind and generous spirit.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, James and his mother, Frances, and his sister Dorothy Jean Bills. He is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Wilson and Meghan (Kyle) Leibhart of Colorado Springs, his sister Mary Engle of Colorado Springs, his former spouse Cathy Wilson of Colorado Springs and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Swan-Law Cascade Chapel, 501 N Cascade Ave., at 10 a.m. Reception to follow from 12:30 pm to 3 pm at 4685 Paramount Pl.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF, PO BOX 37920, Boone, IA 50037 or online at Www2.jdrf.org




Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Wake
12:30 - 03:00 PM
NOV
21
Funeral
10:00 AM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
November 17, 2020
I grew up with Jim. He was a neighbor and best friend for many years with my brother, Mike. I saw Jim about 4 years ago and we all went to Denny's where he bought a meal for someone there. He was generous in many ways. It feels like he was always a part of our family as well. He left his footprints of kindness and mentoring on my heart.
Karen McCarville
Friend
