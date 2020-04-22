Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie Ray Greeley. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Viewing 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Greeley

JIMMIE RAY GREELEY

November 27, 1938 April 15, 2020

Jim Greeley went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. Jim was born to Floyd and Margaret Greeley in Hamlet, Nebraska on November 27, 1938. He graduated from Wauneta High School in 1957. On May 24, 1959 he married Mary Webster. Jim served in the Air Force and retired after 20 years in 1978. Following his service he went into the construction field as a superintendent, and later started his own company Century Construction and Sons. He enjoyed wood working, reloading, and hunting with the boys. He was known for his contagious laugh, his ornery sense of humor, and his great love for his family. Jim is survived by his children Craig (Peggy), Todd (Jennifer), Mark (Karla), and Anabeth (Paul) Lunghofer, 7 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his siblings Gary (Dawanna), Sheila (Jim) Knudsen and Terry (Gwen) Greeley. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary of 59 years, his sister Patti Greeley-Roth, and niece Jennifer Knudsen Bergsten.

The viewing will be on Friday, April 24th from 3-6 pm at Swan Law Funeral Home at 501 N Cascade Ave, 80903. Please view the Swan Law website for information on his memorial service planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mill trade school. Peyton Way Foundation, 13990 Bradshaw Road, Peyton, CO 80831. Attention: Al Kearse







GreeleyJIMMIE RAY GREELEYNovember 27, 1938 April 15, 2020Jim Greeley went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020. Jim was born to Floyd and Margaret Greeley in Hamlet, Nebraska on November 27, 1938. He graduated from Wauneta High School in 1957. On May 24, 1959 he married Mary Webster. Jim served in the Air Force and retired after 20 years in 1978. Following his service he went into the construction field as a superintendent, and later started his own company Century Construction and Sons. He enjoyed wood working, reloading, and hunting with the boys. He was known for his contagious laugh, his ornery sense of humor, and his great love for his family. Jim is survived by his children Craig (Peggy), Todd (Jennifer), Mark (Karla), and Anabeth (Paul) Lunghofer, 7 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his siblings Gary (Dawanna), Sheila (Jim) Knudsen and Terry (Gwen) Greeley. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary of 59 years, his sister Patti Greeley-Roth, and niece Jennifer Knudsen Bergsten.The viewing will be on Friday, April 24th from 3-6 pm at Swan Law Funeral Home at 501 N Cascade Ave, 80903. Please view the Swan Law website for information on his memorial service planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mill trade school. Peyton Way Foundation, 13990 Bradshaw Road, Peyton, CO 80831. Attention: Al Kearse Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close