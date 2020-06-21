Workman

JIMMIE WORKMAN

December 7, 1944 May 25, 2020

Jimmie Workman, 75, passed away peacefully at his Colorado Springs home on Memorial Day, 05/25/2020, following an extended illness. The youngest of five children, Jim was born to Ivor and Norma (Eaton) Workman on December 7, 1944 on a dairy farm in Pocatello, Idaho. Jim married Lorna Godfrey on December 8, 1962 and the couple had three children: Jim (Lisa) Workman of Pocatello, Mike (Meghan) Workman of Colorado Springs, and Kristi (Tony) Dean of Escondido, California.

Jim enjoyed quite a variety of hobbies and interests throughout his life. He excelled at the shooting sports, earning a collegiate letter competing on the ISU rifle team, and he collected quite a few perfect scores shooting trap. He loved building and driving powerful cars, competing very successfully on sanctioned drag strips from his high school years into the early 1970's. In the mid-1970's Jim traded in his private pilot's license and flying full scale aircraft for the then-new hobby of radio-controlled model aircraft, which he enjoyed throughout the rest of his life. He built and flew scores of RC planes over the years, introduced countless people to the hobby, and made many close friends along the way. He finished in the top 10 in the national quarter-midget racing championships ("Nats") but also loved building high quality scale models, especially WWII-era fighters. He competed successfully at the One-Eighth Air Force and US Scale Masters Championships levels, and had a P-47 featured in Scale R/C Modeler magazine. Jim also enjoyed skiing, coaching football, playing softball, hunting, fly fishing, camping, woodworking, and spending time with his family, friends, kids and grandkids. Educated in electronics, he worked on semiconductor fabrication equipment at AMI (ON Semi) in Pocatello, NCR in Colorado Springs, then in field service for Kasper Instruments, Eaton Corporation and ASM, ultimately retiring as a Senior Engineer.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Moyle and Terry, sisters Nina and Bonnie, and his first wife Lorna. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Betty, sons Jim and Mike, daughter Kristi, stepdaughter Debbie (Jared) Norrell, stepson Dave (Jill) Nelson and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID on July 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM.







