1/1
Jimmy Lee Benson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benson
JIMMY LEE BENSON
August 10, 1946 August 30, 2020
Jimmy Lee Benson, a beloved father, brother, and friend passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2020 at the age of 74.
Jimmy was born August 10, 1946 in Colorado Springs, CO to parents Ronald and Vivian Benson. He is survived by his brother Rick (Tracy); sons, Joseph (Beth), Tim, and Kevin (Kellie); and a grandchild, Ani.
Jimmy was raised in Colorado Springs where he remained his entire life, with the exception of his time spent serving his country in the Army. For most of his career he was a self-employed garage door installer and expert repair man. He was a car enthusiast with a passion for restoration, his favorite project being his 1937 Hot Rod, which won countless awards at various local and national car shows. He valued family and friends above anything else and was never happier than when he was spending time with them.
He is preceded in death by his father Ronald and mother Vivian.
A memorial service will be held September 10, 2020 at 1:00 at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved