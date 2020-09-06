BensonJIMMY LEE BENSONAugust 10, 1946 August 30, 2020Jimmy Lee Benson, a beloved father, brother, and friend passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2020 at the age of 74.Jimmy was born August 10, 1946 in Colorado Springs, CO to parents Ronald and Vivian Benson. He is survived by his brother Rick (Tracy); sons, Joseph (Beth), Tim, and Kevin (Kellie); and a grandchild, Ani.Jimmy was raised in Colorado Springs where he remained his entire life, with the exception of his time spent serving his country in the Army. For most of his career he was a self-employed garage door installer and expert repair man. He was a car enthusiast with a passion for restoration, his favorite project being his 1937 Hot Rod, which won countless awards at various local and national car shows. He valued family and friends above anything else and was never happier than when he was spending time with them.He is preceded in death by his father Ronald and mother Vivian.A memorial service will be held September 10, 2020 at 1:00 at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO