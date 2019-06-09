Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo An Osborn Rowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JO ANN OSBORN ROWE

May 9, 1924 - May 13, 2019

Jo Ann Osborn Rowe was born in Colorado Springs May 9, 1924 and entered eternal life May 13, 2019. She joins the love of her life, Prentiss, at Arlington National Cemetery later this year. They married in 1947 and he was lost too soon in 1989.

Jo Ann challenged discrimination convention and convention as a pioneer radio and television broadcaster from 1950-1977 in Colorado Springs, raising four children, all born before her thirtieth birthday.

As "Colorado's Queen of Conversation" Jo Ann was one of the first female radio hosts, and an originator of call-in radio and television programming with guests including politicians, diplomats and world-renowned celebrities.

She reinvented her career in her 50's as a member of the White House Press Corps, observing and reporting on Presidents Ford, Carter, Reagan, GHW Bush, Clinton, and GW Bush until she hung up her credentials at the age of 85.

Jo Ann created a legacy through her work as a journalist, but also through the family she created.

We were blessed to learn many lessons from Jo Ann during her 95 years, among them: Always eat desert first.... Grace and Glamour don't go hand in hand... Family is everything... there is no one who can't be charmed... heels are always appropriate, as is a nicely fitted suit... no woman is fat, some are just big boned... live life like you work a room- with confidence and humor... White House credentials are imperative, even if they're expired... have the bravery to make your dreams come true and the courage to cope with failure... and never doubt how capable you are of achieving greatness.

Her spirit and legacy lives on through her children Carl, Chip, David and Melanie, their spouses Dale, Bev, Betsy and Jim Richardson, her grandchildren Stefanie, Emily, Carlye, Allison, Taylor, Christa, Schuyler and Tommy and her five great-grandchildren.

Donations in her name may be made to The Colorado College NPR affiliate KRCC or to the Alliance for Women in Media.





