Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Anne Clark. View Sign

Clark

JO ANNE CLARK

July 6, 1921

March 21, 2019

Jo Anne Spencer Clark, 97, of Colorado Springs, passed away on March 21, 2019. Born on July 6, 1921 in Columbus, Ohio to Paul R. Nicholson and Gladys (Stewart) Nicholson.

She graduated from Iowa State University 1943 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jo Anne married Dick Spencer III in 1943. She lived in Des Moines, Iowa; Iowa City, Iowa and in Boulder, Colorado. She has been a Colorado Springs resident since 1951. She married Reverend Herbert W. Clark in 1985.

Jo Anne was interested in the arts, education, volunteering, water coloring, played cribbage at the senior center, and was very fond of her family and friends. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church; a President's Club member of

Jo Anne volunteered for 25 years with Pikes Peak Mental Health Association with the "Stepping Stones" program, she was voted "Volunteer of the Year" in 1995. Since 1981 Jo Anne served as a Foundation Board Member of Pikes Peak Community College, where in 1989 she established a continuing scholarship in honor of her 3 children.

Survived by her daughters, Barbara and Debbie, both of Colorado Springs; her granddaughter, Jade of Missoula, MT; her sister-in-law, Madge of Colorado Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Richard C. Spencer; her husbands, Dick Spencer III and Reverend Herbert Clark; her brothers, Paul and Jim Nicholson; and her sister, Phyllis Sherman.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a catered reception at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3825 Airport Road in Colorado Springs.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Residence at Village Green and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care of Jo Anne. Memorial contributions in Jo Anne's memory are welcomed: Spencer-Clark Scholarship Fund at Pikes Peak Community College Foundation, 5675 South Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906 (719) 502-2013.







ClarkJO ANNE CLARKJuly 6, 1921March 21, 2019Jo Anne Spencer Clark, 97, of Colorado Springs, passed away on March 21, 2019. Born on July 6, 1921 in Columbus, Ohio to Paul R. Nicholson and Gladys (Stewart) Nicholson.She graduated from Iowa State University 1943 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jo Anne married Dick Spencer III in 1943. She lived in Des Moines, Iowa; Iowa City, Iowa and in Boulder, Colorado. She has been a Colorado Springs resident since 1951. She married Reverend Herbert W. Clark in 1985.Jo Anne was interested in the arts, education, volunteering, water coloring, played cribbage at the senior center, and was very fond of her family and friends. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church; a President's Club member of University of Iowa ; Iowa State University alumni. She is a charter member of PEO Chapters EA and FT and served as President of both. She was also involved with the Pioneer Museum, Questers, Kinnikinnik DAR and Magna Carta Dames.Jo Anne volunteered for 25 years with Pikes Peak Mental Health Association with the "Stepping Stones" program, she was voted "Volunteer of the Year" in 1995. Since 1981 Jo Anne served as a Foundation Board Member of Pikes Peak Community College, where in 1989 she established a continuing scholarship in honor of her 3 children.Survived by her daughters, Barbara and Debbie, both of Colorado Springs; her granddaughter, Jade of Missoula, MT; her sister-in-law, Madge of Colorado Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Richard C. Spencer; her husbands, Dick Spencer III and Reverend Herbert Clark; her brothers, Paul and Jim Nicholson; and her sister, Phyllis Sherman.Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a catered reception at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3825 Airport Road in Colorado Springs.The family would like to thank the staff of The Residence at Village Green and Suncrest Hospice for their loving care of Jo Anne. Memorial contributions in Jo Anne's memory are welcomed: Spencer-Clark Scholarship Fund at Pikes Peak Community College Foundation, 5675 South Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906 (719) 502-2013. Funeral Home Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home

3825 Airport Road

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

(719) 596-7990 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Iowa Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close