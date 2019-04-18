Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan C. Buechler. View Sign



JOAN C. BUECHLER April 7th, 2019

Joan C. Buechler, beloved aunt, passed away unexpectedly on April 7th, 2019, in Divide, Colorado. Joan was born in New Jersey in 1938 and was the oldest of two sisters.

She graduated from Vail-Deane School in Elizabeth, NJ in 1956. She was described in her yearbook as " the only senior with two dates to the dance". Friends said Joan was always there when you needed her; she had an outgoing personality and greeted everyone with her warm, spontaneous smile. She graduated from Centenary Junior College (now Centenary University) in Hackettstown, NJ and went on to a Bachelor's degree in Nursing at Columbia University Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. Following graduation from Columbia, she remained at the hospital to work in the Medical Center for several years, then returned to New Jersey to be closer to family. Joan enjoyed regular visits to the family's weekend retreat in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, sailed, and traveled to Europe while living on the East Coast.

She joined her parents, Charles and Katherine Buechler, in a move to Divide, Colorado in 1973 to be closer to her sister Nancy Rawson and her niece and nephews, Holly, Doug and Derek. Later, Joan taught for several years at the Beth-El School of Nursing for Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

She is now reunited with her parents and sister in eternity, but her extended family, including great-nieces and great-nephews, will miss her greatly.

A private graveside service and burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

Joan was a lifetime friend who will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome to the Columbia University Presbyterian Hospital's School of Nursing or to the Nurse's House Fund, see





