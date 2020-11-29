MelgozaJOANN MARIE MELGOZAJune 2, 1945November 21, 2020JoAnn Marie Melgoza, 75 years old, passed away November 21, 2020. She was a resident of Colorado Springs for 30 years and was born in Los Angeles, California on June 2, 1945 to David H. Lara and Ermelinda (nee Carrasco) Lara. She attended Catholic elementary and high schools at St. Ignatius in Los Angeles, California.JoAnn was a loving person, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to all she knew.Her favorite pastimes were shopping, bingo, spending time with her family, the company of her two dogs, watching her favorite tv shows, and cooking.JoAnn is survived by her son, Dr. Steven Castillo; daughter, Michelle (nee Melgoza) Marquez; her sisters, Irene (nee Lara) Perez, and Linda (nee Lara) Vincent; her grandchildren: Jacob Castillo, Hannah Castillo, Hailee Castillo, Daniel Melgoza, Xavier Melgoza, Christian Melgoza, Arrianna Melgoza, Gabriel Melgoza, Waylon Melgoza; great-granddaughter, Maya Martinez; and many more nephews and nieces.She was preceded in death by her parents, David H. Lara and Ermelinda C. Lara; her brother, David C. Lara; sons, Gary Sherman Castillo, and Richard J. Melgoza; and grandson, Jayden Melgoza.Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. with at Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at 10:00 a.m. all on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.