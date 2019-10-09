Watkins
JOANN "JODIE" WATKINS
August 25, 1932 September 21, 2019
JoAnn "Jodie" Watkins, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa on August 25, 1932. She attended Central High School and later went on to graduate from the Methodist School of Nursing in 1952.
She met her husband, Virgil Watkins, on a blind date, and they got married in September of 1953. Together, they raised three children and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren up and down the front range of Colorado.
Jodie had a big heart for her family, her friends, her community and the natural world. From her time planting trees with the forest department along Mt. Herman, to her time as a Scout leader, and all through her career as a nurse, Jodie served the world around her with passion and grace.
She was dearly loved by every person lucky enough to know her. She shined as a sweet woman that always possessed a friendly word, a tight embrace or a warm cookie depending upon what you needed at the time.
Jodie is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Gray; her son, David Watkins; her grandchildren, Caleb, Zach, Arielle, Jesse, Isaac and Aaron; as well as her great-grandkids, Alora and Elias.
Memorial Service, 10:00AM-1:00PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent Street, Palmer Lake, Colorado 80133.
Contributions in Jodie's memory may be made to Little Log Church, P.O. Box 393, Palmer Lake, Colorado 80133.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019