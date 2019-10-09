Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Watkins. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Send Flowers Obituary

Watkins

JOANN "JODIE" WATKINS

August 25, 1932 September 21, 2019

JoAnn "Jodie" Watkins, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa on August 25, 1932. She attended Central High School and later went on to graduate from the Methodist School of Nursing in 1952.

She met her husband, Virgil Watkins, on a blind date, and they got married in September of 1953. Together, they raised three children and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren up and down the front range of Colorado.

Jodie had a big heart for her family, her friends, her community and the natural world. From her time planting trees with the forest department along Mt. Herman, to her time as a Scout leader, and all through her career as a nurse, Jodie served the world around her with passion and grace.

She was dearly loved by every person lucky enough to know her. She shined as a sweet woman that always possessed a friendly word, a tight embrace or a warm cookie depending upon what you needed at the time.

Jodie is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Gray; her son, David Watkins; her grandchildren, Caleb, Zach, Arielle, Jesse, Isaac and Aaron; as well as her great-grandkids, Alora and Elias.

Memorial Service, 10:00AM-1:00PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent Street, Palmer Lake, Colorado 80133.

Contributions in Jodie's memory may be made to Little Log Church, P.O. Box 393, Palmer Lake, Colorado 80133.







WatkinsJOANN "JODIE" WATKINSAugust 25, 1932 September 21, 2019JoAnn "Jodie" Watkins, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa on August 25, 1932. She attended Central High School and later went on to graduate from the Methodist School of Nursing in 1952.She met her husband, Virgil Watkins, on a blind date, and they got married in September of 1953. Together, they raised three children and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren up and down the front range of Colorado.Jodie had a big heart for her family, her friends, her community and the natural world. From her time planting trees with the forest department along Mt. Herman, to her time as a Scout leader, and all through her career as a nurse, Jodie served the world around her with passion and grace.She was dearly loved by every person lucky enough to know her. She shined as a sweet woman that always possessed a friendly word, a tight embrace or a warm cookie depending upon what you needed at the time.Jodie is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Gray; her son, David Watkins; her grandchildren, Caleb, Zach, Arielle, Jesse, Isaac and Aaron; as well as her great-grandkids, Alora and Elias.Memorial Service, 10:00AM-1:00PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent Street, Palmer Lake, Colorado 80133.Contributions in Jodie's memory may be made to Little Log Church, P.O. Box 393, Palmer Lake, Colorado 80133. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close