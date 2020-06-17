Joanna Helene Wagner
JOANNA HELENE WAGNER
June 6th, 2020

Joanna began her walk among the flowers in heaven with her predeceased son, Eric, on June 6th, 2020, leaving behind her husband of 64 years, Richard, her other sons Bill, Jeff, and Norman, her daughters-in-law, Anne and Jana, and her granddaughter, Meghan. She will meet them again when they join her later. She was well loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly. No services will be performed.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
